 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mint Cake Indica Flower 3.5g

Mint Cake Indica Flower 3.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

Write a review
Cresco Cannabis Cannabis Flower Mint Cake Indica Flower 3.5g
Cresco Cannabis Cannabis Flower Mint Cake Indica Flower 3.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This indica strain brings the best of an Animal Mints and Wedding Cake genetic cross. Users will enjoy a sweet and creamy flavor profile, and balanced euphoric effects. A great strain choice for calm and clarity. — Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene Flavor: Cinnamon, Orange, Hops Reported Effects: Relaxing, Calming, Creative — Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation. Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review