Northern Lights #5 Live Resin Sauce

by RESERVE by Cresco

RESERVE by Cresco Concentrates Solvent Northern Lights #5 Live Resin Sauce

About this product

Our live extracts start with the very best flower. After a long and full life on the stem, our frosty buds are hand-selected for premium product and immediately flash-frozen, preserving the terpene content of the original plant. Our sub-zero extraction process results in a live extract that encapsulates all of the aroma, flavor and delicately-balanced cannabinoid profiles of the living cultivar.

Mad_Lad_Dad

STRAIGHT FIRE GAS SEX BUTTER tastes like pine and earthy aroma got my body feeling like all gooey. good to lighten the tics

About this strain

Northern Lights #5

Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time.  The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989.  The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.

About this brand

Connoisseur-quality cannabis demands higher expectations from consumer and cultivator alike. Focused on exclusive genetics, cultivation technique, terroir, & attention to details, RESERVE is more than cannabis - it's a lifestyle. Quietly superior, it doesn't boast or brag - it simply is.