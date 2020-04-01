Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Our live extracts start with the very best flower. After a long and full life on the stem, our frosty buds are hand-selected for premium product and immediately flash-frozen, preserving the terpene content of the original plant. Our sub-zero extraction process results in a live extract that encapsulates all of the aroma, flavor and delicately-balanced cannabinoid profiles of the living cultivar.
on April 1st, 2020
STRAIGHT FIRE GAS SEX BUTTER tastes like pine and earthy aroma got my body feeling like all gooey. good to lighten the tics
Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time. The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989. The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.