  5. Orange Cream Hybrid Live Sauce 1g

Orange Cream Hybrid Live Sauce 1g

by Cresco Cannabis

Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Orange Cream Hybrid Live Sauce 1g
Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Orange Cream Hybrid Live Sauce 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.

About this brand

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

