KayMarie03 on January 28th, 2020

This is one of my favorite strains and one of my favorite ways to consume said strain!! It makes me feel super spacey which does wonders for my chronic pain and insomnia. I also love to use it topically on my wounds/burns/etc. If you have never tried RSO before, WARNING, it takes longer than you expect to kick in. You may be tempted to take more than you should. Do not do this. Trust me on this!! Wait it out and it will kick in! Other than the delay in effects, I really love this product and the many ways that I can use it!