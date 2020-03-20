Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Original Glue (GG4) RSO 1g by Remedi
on March 20th, 2020
I didn't know it took that long to kick in I was think 20 min I ended up taking twice as much and smoked a j boy was I high. ate my entire fucking kitchen a few hours later
on February 22nd, 2020
Helpful for a good night's sleep!
on January 28th, 2020
This is one of my favorite strains and one of my favorite ways to consume said strain!! It makes me feel super spacey which does wonders for my chronic pain and insomnia. I also love to use it topically on my wounds/burns/etc. If you have never tried RSO before, WARNING, it takes longer than you expect to kick in. You may be tempted to take more than you should. Do not do this. Trust me on this!! Wait it out and it will kick in! Other than the delay in effects, I really love this product and the many ways that I can use it!
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).