Outer Space Pre-Roll 1g

by Cresco by Cresco Labs

Pre-Rolls Rolled with premium flower and consistently packed for an even burn. Pre-rolls are available in a variety of sizes including classic and shorties.

Outer Space

Outer Space is a sativa-dominant strain that is a cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity and is known for cerebral and creative effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. Great as a daytime medicine.

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.