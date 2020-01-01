Texas Butter Shatter 1g
by Cresco Labs
1 gram
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar available in 1g .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Reported Effects: Euphoric, Happy Flavor: Citrus, Sweet Lineage: Island Sweet Skunk, Trinity Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, caryophyllene Outer Space is a sativa-dominant cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity known for cerebral and creative effects. Outer Space flower has a strong citrus odor and citrus smoke aroma. This strain is great as a daytime boost, especially if you like oranges. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
