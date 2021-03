About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity. Reported Effects: Euphoric, Happy Flavor: Citrus, Sweet Lineage: Island Sweet Skunk, Trinity Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene Outer Space is a sativa-dominant cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity known for cerebral and creative effects. Outer Space flower has a strong citrus odor and citrus smoke aroma. This strain is great as a daytime boost, especially if you like oranges.