Pheno 51 is a hybrid strain bred by Cresco Labs. Created by crossing Star Killer and Skywalker OG, it was designed to help consumers leave the ground. This potent pairing leads with a happy, heady euphoria that jettisons the consumer away from mental and physical stress while dimming nagging aches and pains. Pheno 51 is the perfect strain for those looking to ignite creativity and bliss while leaving stress and nausea in a galaxy far, far away.