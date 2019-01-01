 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pie Crust Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Cresco by Cresco Labs

Cresco by Cresco Labs Concentrates Cartridges Pie Crust Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
72.9%
CBD
0.0%
$50.00
  • at Salvera
  • Open until 7:00 PM
  • 40.2 miles away

About this product

Pie Crust Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g by Cresco by Cresco Labs

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.