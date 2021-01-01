Pineapple Chunk Hybrid LLR Cartridge 500mg
About this product
Pineapple Chunk induces heavy full-body effects and a fast-paced head buzz. This strain combines a Cheese and Skunk #1 cross with Barney’s Pineapple, and you can almost smell its lineage through sour notes of tangy skunk, earthy cheese, and sweet pineapple. Some report a racing jolt of cerebral energy with use. 500mg pure Refresh Liquid Live Resin (LLR) cartridge crafted from premium fresh frozen flower. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
About this brand
Cresco Cannabis
