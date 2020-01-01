Pineapple Cookies Wax
by Cresco by Cresco LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of resin-based concentrates is aromatic and potent.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Pineapple Cookies
Pineapple Cookies by Calyx Gardens is an introspective Platinum Girl Scout Cookies cross with flavor to spare. It was created by breeding the Calyx Garden Pineapple OG Kush father (Poison OG x Purple Pineapple) with the long-lasting body-melter Platinum GSC. Relaxation and happiness creep across the body, gradually dissolving stress and depression as the consumer’s mood elevates. This strain's aroma is bright and buttery, exhibiting sweet notes from both its parents.