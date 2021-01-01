Polly Pine Indica Live Sauce
by Cresco CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cresco Rest Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care
About this brand
Cresco Cannabis
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.