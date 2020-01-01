White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity. Reported Effects: Uplifted, Focused Flavor: Sweet, Berry Lineage: Wedding Crasher, Ghost Train Haze Prevalent Terpenes: ocimene, terpinolene Partnering the latest iteration of award-winning quality genetics with a tried and true fan favorite, Red Line Haze is a unique and strong flavor profile with a comfortably energizing Sativa experience. The sugary-sweet berry notes are immediately evident and carry through to the flavor palate upon consumption. A prolonged experience duration makes Red Line Haze a full-quality profile in all forms of the strain. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
