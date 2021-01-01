Rincon Rip Hybrid Live Sugar
by Cresco Cannabis
About this product
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar available in 1g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate, with the fresh flavor and profile of the flower. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
About this brand
Cresco Cannabis
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.
