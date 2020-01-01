 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Rocket Fuel Shake

by Cresco Labs

Cresco by Cresco Labs Cannabis Shake Rocket Fuel Shake

Shake Smaller buds ground and sieved for consistency. Smoke it, roll it or vape it, for an unparalleled experience.

Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression. 

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.