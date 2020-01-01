Rocket Fuel Shake
About this product
Shake Smaller buds ground and sieved for consistency. Smoke it, roll it or vape it, for an unparalleled experience.
About this strain
Rocket Fuel
Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression.