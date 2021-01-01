About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. A hybrid cross between the diesel taste of Rocket Fuel and Ice Cream Cake's sweet aroma. The effects of this strain are known for alleviating stress, with a good night's sleep to follow.