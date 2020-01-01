About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Rocket Fuel is crossed with MAC to create a classic hybrid containing fuel flavors and floral accents with an earthy finish. This strain has balanced effects that offer a smooth body high while stimulating the mind.