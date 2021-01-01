 Loading…

Royal Flush Live Budder 1g

by Cresco

Royal Flush Live Budder 1g
Cresco Concentrates Solvent Royal Flush Live Budder 1g

Who needs luck when you have Cresco’s new strain Royal Flush in hand! Picking up this strain is never a gamble, so relax and enjoy the lively energy this sativa wagers with top terpenes including Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene. One hit will have you feeling poised and ready to go as you seize the day ahead. Take a chance with Royal Flush and enjoy the spread of sweet, floral, and fruity notes that make this new strain an irrefutable winner. Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, β-Caryophyllene Flavor: Sweet, Fruity, Lavender, Floral Reported Effects: Body & Head High, Focused, Relaxed Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder. A smooth and creamy concentrate.  Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

