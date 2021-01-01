About this product

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar available in 1g and .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. Enjoy this delightful hybrid, bringing the together best of Sunset Sherbert and High Octane. The effects of this strain are that of a true hybrid, with a gentle onset perfect for a mid-day lift.