Shortbread Sativa Live Sugar 2g

by Cresco

Shortbread Sativa Live Sugar 2g
Cresco Concentrates Solvent Shortbread Sativa Live Sugar 2g

Are you looking for a sweet treat to kick off your day? Well settle in with some delicious Shortbread! This mouthwatering strain has tart, lemon notes paired with a doughy sweetness reminiscent of the shortbread style cookie this energizing sativa is named after. Like all good bakers, we can’t disclose the full recipe, but with top terpenes including Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool this delicacy will leave you longing delighted for another serving. Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Linalool Flavor: Tart, Lemon, Cookies Reported Effects: Happy, Giggly, Euphoric, Energizing, Uplifting, Hungry Cresco Rise Live Resin Sugar available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

