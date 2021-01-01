 Loading…

Silver Kush Sativa LLR Cartridge 500mg

by Cresco Cannabis

Silver Kush is a sativa-dominant mix of Silver Bubble and OG #18 genetics bred by DNA Genetics under their Reserva Privada label. The uplifting effects of Silver Bubble blend with the potent relaxing force of OG #18 to create a strong sativa-driven hybrid that won’t overstimulate you with a heady buzz. Instead, you may find yourself happy, giggly, and balanced as your stress dissipates. It should be noted that a genetic variation of Silver Kush is marketed by some as a cross of Super Silver Haze and OG Kush. 500mg pure Rise Liquid Live Resin (LLR) cartridge crafted from premium fresh frozen flower. Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

