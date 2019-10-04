Motor Breath Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Our live extracts start with the very best flower. After a long and full life on the stem, our frosty buds are hand-selected for premium product and immediately flash-frozen, preserving the terpene content of the original plant. Our sub-zero extraction process results in a live extract that encapsulates all of the aroma, flavor and delicately-balanced cannabinoid profiles of the living cultivar. Available Package Sizes: • 1 GRAM Available Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica Strains: - 707 Headband - Alien Bubba - Bio Jesus - Cherry AK - Chunky Diesel - Clementine - Cresco Cookies - DJ Flo - Durban Poison - Dream Walker - Granddaddy Purple - Island Sweet Skunk - Katsu Bubba Kush - Kosher Tangie - 24K - Kubbie Kush - Keystone Kush - Lime Skunk - OG 18 - Orange Soda - Outer Space - Pineapple Express - Sojay Haze - Strawberry Banana **Strain availability dependent on State**
on October 4th, 2019
Bought a 1/2 gram From Ilera. Since there is a flower shortage and i dont like the vape cartridges. So i have a magnum concentrate vape pen. The flavor of this Strain is very fruity and two 10 sec hits is all you need to get an amazing head high. If you have something to do this does not stop you from keeping momentum during the Day.
Sojay Haze by Cresco Labs is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. Cresco Farms brought the famous BC Big Bud and the rare Grape FX together to create a sweet, satisfying flavor and deep physical effects. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze offers uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. Enjoy this strain to combat fatigue, appetite loss, and depression or as a helpful companion to physical activity.