Carolette on October 4th, 2019

Bought a 1/2 gram From Ilera. Since there is a flower shortage and i dont like the vape cartridges. So i have a magnum concentrate vape pen. The flavor of this Strain is very fruity and two 10 sec hits is all you need to get an amazing head high. If you have something to do this does not stop you from keeping momentum during the Day.