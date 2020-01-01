 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Sojay Haze Pre-Rolls 7-pack

Sojay Haze Pre-Rolls 7-pack

by Cresco Cannabis

Write a review
Cresco Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Sojay Haze Pre-Rolls 7-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sojay Haze Pre-Rolls 7-pack by Cresco Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sojay Haze

Sojay Haze

Sojay Haze by Cresco Labs is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. Cresco Farms brought the famous BC Big Bud and the rare Grape FX together to create a sweet, satisfying flavor and deep physical effects. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze offers uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. Enjoy this strain to combat fatigue, appetite loss, and depression or as a helpful companion to physical activity. 

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.