Sojay Haze Pre-Roll 1g
by Cresco by Cresco Labs
About this product
Sojay Haze Pre-Roll 1g by Cresco by Cresco Labs
About this strain
Sojay Haze
Sojay Haze by Cresco Labs is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. Cresco Farms brought the famous BC Big Bud and the rare Grape FX together to create a sweet, satisfying flavor and deep physical effects. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze offers uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. Enjoy this strain to combat fatigue, appetite loss, and depression or as a helpful companion to physical activity.