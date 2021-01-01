 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sour Grapes Sativa Flower 3.5g

Sour Grapes Sativa Flower 3.5g

by Cresco

Write a review
Cresco Cannabis Flower Sour Grapes Sativa Flower 3.5g
Cresco Cannabis Flower Sour Grapes Sativa Flower 3.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pucker up for this fruity new Cresco strain, Sour Grapes. The initial sour taste is pleasantly balanced by the juicy, fruity flavor of vine ripened grapes, complimented by a hint of gas to liven up the palette. This sweet and sour sativa will leave you with a clear head and general sense of tranquility made possible by its top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene and Humulene. Start off your day with a nice bowl of Sour Grapes and indulge in the complex fruity flavor this tasty strain has to offer. Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene Flavor: Sour, Gas, Grapes, Floral Reported Effects: Calm, Relaxed, Uplifting, Peaceful, Clear Headed Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity. Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.

About this brand

Cresco Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review