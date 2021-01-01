About this product

Pucker up for this fruity new Cresco strain, Sour Grapes. The initial sour taste is pleasantly balanced by the juicy, fruity flavor of vine ripened grapes, complimented by a hint of gas to liven up the palette. This sweet and sour sativa will leave you with a clear head and general sense of tranquility made possible by its top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene and Humulene. Start off your day with a nice bowl of Sour Grapes and indulge in the complex fruity flavor this tasty strain has to offer. Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene Flavor: Sour, Gas, Grapes, Floral Reported Effects: Calm, Relaxed, Uplifting, Peaceful, Clear Headed Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.