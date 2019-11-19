 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sour Pink Grapefruit

Sour Pink Grapefruit

by Cresco by Cresco Labs

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Cresco by Cresco Labs Cannabis Flower Sour Pink Grapefruit

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sour Pink Grapefruit by Cresco by Cresco Labs

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Ginger1911

My favorite morning strain. It gives me just enough energy and lots of motivation to get up and get things done. Very well rounded, happy to be alive, life is good feeling and not over stimulating.

About this brand

Cresco by Cresco Labs Logo
We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.