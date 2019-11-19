Ginger1911
on November 19th, 2019
My favorite morning strain. It gives me just enough energy and lots of motivation to get up and get things done. Very well rounded, happy to be alive, life is good feeling and not over stimulating.
Sour Pink Grapefruit by Cresco by Cresco Labs
on November 19th, 2019
