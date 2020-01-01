 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Pink Grapefruit Pre-Roll 1g

by Cresco by Cresco Labs

About this product

Pre-Rolls Rolled with premium flower and consistently packed for an even burn. Pre-rolls are available in a variety of sizes including classic and shorties.

About this strain

Grapefruit

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citrus smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-reliever that also works well for battling migraines.

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.