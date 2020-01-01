Sour Pink Grapefruit Pre-Roll 1g
by Cresco by Cresco LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Pre-Rolls Rolled with premium flower and consistently packed for an even burn. Pre-rolls are available in a variety of sizes including classic and shorties.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Grapefruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citrus smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-reliever that also works well for battling migraines.