Sour Pink Grapefruit Sativa Flower 3.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

A cross of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and East Coast Sour Diesel, Sour Pink Grapefruit exemplifies quintessential sativa efficacy with its ability to ease stress while stimulating focus. Flavors of honey and tart citrus zest compete to define the flavor profile. — Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene Flavor: Blueberry, Sweet Reported Effects: Energetic, Euphoric — Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity. Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

