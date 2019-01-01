 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Star Killer Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Cresco by Cresco Labs

Cresco by Cresco Labs Concentrates Cartridges Star Killer Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Star Killer Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g by Cresco by Cresco Labs

About this strain

Star Killer

Star Killer
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Star Killer, winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Mazar x Blueberry OG and Rare Dankness #2. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Medium to high yields can be achieved both indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 65 days.

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.