 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Strawberry Banana Live Resin Sauce

Strawberry Banana Live Resin Sauce

by Cresco Cannabis

Write a review
Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Strawberry Banana Live Resin Sauce

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our live extracts start with the very best flower. After a long and full life on the stem, our frosty buds are hand-selected for premium product and immediately flash-frozen, preserving the terpene content of the original plant. Our sub-zero extraction process results in a live extract that encapsulates all of the aroma, flavor and delicately-balanced cannabinoid profiles of the living cultivar. Available Package Size: • 1 GRAM Available Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica Strains: - 707 Headband - Alien Dutchess - Bio Jesus - Cherry AK - Cherry Wonka - Chunky Diesel - Clementine - Cresco Cookies - Durban Poison - Dream Walker - Granddaddy Purple - Honey Boo - Island Sweet Skunk - Katsu Bubba Kush - Kosher Tangie - 24K - Kubbie Kush - Keystone Kush - Lime Skunk - OG 18 - Orange Soda - Outer Space - Pineapple Express - Rocket Fuel - Snow Lotus - Sojay Haze - Sour Diesel - Sour Pink Grapefruit - Strawberry Banana **Strain availability dependent on State**

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Consistently growing premium cannabis. Three different strains — Rise, a sativa for energy and creativity, Refresh, a hybrid for clarity and balance, and Rest, an indica for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your best. Find flower, concentrates and vapes at a dispensary near you.