About this product

Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar available in 1g .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Reported Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed Flavor: Fruity, Sunk Lineage: Strawberry Cough Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, caryophyllene True to its name, Strawberry Cough Drop is a fruity, skunky strain that often causes coughing after inhale. After a few coughs, though, this Sativa is known to lead into a euphoric experience with pleasant relaxation right alongside, making this a great choice for positive starts to the day or restarts to the afternoon. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.