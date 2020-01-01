 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Strawberry Cough Drop Sativa Live Sugar 0.5g

Strawberry Cough Drop Sativa Live Sugar 0.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

Write a review
Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Strawberry Cough Drop Sativa Live Sugar 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar available in 1g .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Reported Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed Flavor: Fruity, Sunk Lineage: Strawberry Cough Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, caryophyllene True to its name, Strawberry Cough Drop is a fruity, skunky strain that often causes coughing after inhale. After a few coughs, though, this Sativa is known to lead into a euphoric experience with pleasant relaxation right alongside, making this a great choice for positive starts to the day or restarts to the afternoon. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.