Super Lemon Haze Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Cresco by Cresco Labs

Cresco by Cresco Labs Concentrates Cartridges Super Lemon Haze Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Super Lemon Haze Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g by Cresco by Cresco Labs

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.