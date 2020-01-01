 Loading…

Tangerine Kush x Ice Cream Cake Indica LLR Cartridge 500mg

by Cresco Cannabis

A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This indica cross combines Tangerine Kush's citrusy flavor with Ice Cream Cake's sweet vanilla notes, creating a pleasant flavor profile. Its strong onset and relaxing effects make this strain a helpful sleep aid. 500mg pure Rest Liquid Live Resin (LLR) cartridge crafted from premium fresh frozen flower. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care. Reported Effects: Happy, Relaxed Lineage: Tangerine Kush, Ice Cream Cake

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

