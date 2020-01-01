Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This indica cross combines Tangerine Kush's citrusy flavor with Ice Cream Cake's sweet vanilla notes, creating a pleasant flavor profile. Its strong onset and relaxing effects make this strain a helpful sleep aid. 500mg pure Rest Liquid Live Resin (LLR) cartridge crafted from premium fresh frozen flower. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care. Reported Effects: Happy, Relaxed Lineage: Tangerine Kush, Ice Cream Cake
Be the first to review this product.