Triangle Kush Live Shatter

by Cresco by Cresco Labs

Cresco by Cresco Labs Concentrates Solvent Triangle Kush Live Shatter

About this product

Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of resin-based concentrates is aromatic and potent.

About this strain

Triangle Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Triangle Kush is an indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Indoor or outdoor grows are low yielders, but clear, active effects stimulating creativity and discussion drive this strain's production. Flowers are expected at around 70 days.

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.