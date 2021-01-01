Wedding Cake Hybrid Flower 3.5g
About this product
Users of this strain can expect a happy departure from the classic Wedding Cake profile. Cream notes are swapped out for zesty orange and clarifying sage, and full-body relaxation and mental clarity round out the experience. — Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene Flavor: Orange, Sage, Earth Reported Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric — Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance. Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
About this brand
Cresco Cannabis
