Wedding Cake Indica Live Sugar
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar available in 1g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
About this brand
Cresco Cannabis
