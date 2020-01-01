 Loading…

Hybrid

Wedding Crasher 3.5g Hybrid Flower

by Cresco Cannabis

Cresco Cannabis Cannabis Flower Wedding Crasher 3.5g Hybrid Flower

About this product

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance. Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

About this strain

Wedding Crasher

Wedding Crasher
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful hybrid cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

