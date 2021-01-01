About this product

Zhirley Temple is a sugary sweet treat with a flavor that will leave you wanting a refill! Like a classic Shirley Temple, this new indica’s notable lemon-lime base topped with a dash of syrupy grenadine will have your taste buds tingling on each inhale. Top terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene add to the strain's delightful flavor notes and promote a feeling of bubbly joy while you sit back, relax, and take in all the fruity flavors this strain delivers. Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, Limonene Flavor: Sweet, Fruity, Gas Reported Effects: Cerebral, Focused, Bubbly, Relaxing, Calming Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.