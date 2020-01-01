 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Crown OG Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack
Indica

Crown OG Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack

by Crown Genetics

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Crown OG

Crown OG

Crown OG is an indica strain that stays true to its OG roots with a sweet pine aroma and potent euphoric effects. While Crown OG may take a toll on your memory and cognitive sharpness, its crushing THC content is perfect for patients suffering severe pain or insomnia. This strain took 1st place in the 2015 High Times Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Indica Concentrate,” earning the victorious stripes its name sets forth.

