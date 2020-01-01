 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Afghani Bullrider 3.5G Indica Flower
Indica

Afghani Bullrider 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Afghani Bullrider 3.5G Indica Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Afghani Bullrider 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Nutty & Earthy Hints of Pine & Tea SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Pain Relief WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G INDICA Flower

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bullrider

Bullrider

This strain has quite a few myths circulating about its original appearance. It blew up in San Diego before spreading to the rest of the West Coast. Afghani Bullrider is pretty to look at, with light green buds covered in orange hairs, and has a strong sweet and sour smell with some piney freshness. This strain is a heavy hitter that delivers strong couchlock effects, but won't leave you feeling sleepy. It heads straight to the brain and may boost creative thoughts while providing physical relaxation.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.