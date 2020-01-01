Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
TASTE + SCENT Tropical Citrus & Fruity Pungent & Piney SENSATION Focused & Creative Uplifting Energy WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G HYBRID Flower
Afternoon Delight, created by Colorado Seed Inc., is a difficult strain to track down. Noted for its small, dense nuggets and an aroma of pine and pungent terpenes, Afternoon Delight is described as an indica-dominant hybrid with a hazy aura that engulfs the mind and body. But indulge with caution, as this hybrid has also been known for its potency.