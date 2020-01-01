 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Afternoon Delight GRAND CRU 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Afternoon Delight GRAND CRU 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Tropical Citrus & Fruity Pungent & Piney SENSATION Focused & Creative Uplifting Energy WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G HYBRID Flower

About this strain

Afternoon Delight

Afternoon Delight

Afternoon Delight, created by Colorado Seed Inc., is a difficult strain to track down. Noted for its small, dense nuggets and an aroma of pine and pungent terpenes, Afternoon Delight is described as an indica-dominant hybrid with a hazy aura that engulfs the mind and body. But indulge with caution, as this hybrid has also been known for its potency. 

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.