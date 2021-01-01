 Loading…

Hybrid

AK-47 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Earthy & Spicy Hints of Wood SENSATION Uplifting Euphoria Creativity WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

AK-47

AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

