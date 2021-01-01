 Loading…

Sativa

Alpha Blue 3.5G Sativa Flower

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Alpha Blue 3.5G Sativa Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Peppery Sour Fruit Sweet & Tart Blueberry SENSATION Relaxed & Uplifted Mental Stimulation WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Alpha Blue

Alpha Blue
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Alpha Blue, also known as Dream Diesel (or DD), is a high-flying sativa that combines Blue Dream and NYC Diesel. In 2011 this compelling blend claimed two 2nd place prizes for a sativa at the High Times’ Medical Cup in Denver and San Francisco. Its buds are glazed with sugary trichomes and take on hues of deep red and violet. The aroma is a combination of tart blueberry and sour candy that create a pungent mixture of earthy berry and Haze upon exhale. The sweet fragrance of Alpha Blue brings with it uplifting effects that produce a calming, relaxed mood without putting you to sleep. The cerebral and happy buzz is a great tool when coping with stress and anxiety.

