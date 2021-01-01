 Loading…

Hybrid

Biscotti 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

TASTE + SCENT Sugar Cookie & Spice Fruity & Herbal SENSATION Blissful Cerebral Lift Calming Body Relaxation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One-Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

Biscotti

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. According to growers, Biscotti flowers into small, dense buds marked by dark green and purple foliage with bright orange pistils. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

