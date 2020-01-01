 Loading…
  5. Black Cherry Soda (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Hybrid

Black Cherry Soda (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

Black Cherry Soda (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Black Cherry & Cream Berry, Earthy & Fruity SENSATION Euphoric Enthusiasm Head Buzz & Body High WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this strain

Black Cherry Soda

Black Cherry Soda
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene

Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We've sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.