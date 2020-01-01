CRU Cannabis

Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
TASTE + SCENT Earthy & Sweet Hints of Blueberry & Pine SENSATION Relaxing Sleepiness Euphoric Happiness WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G INDICA FLOWER
A cross between hybrids Black Domina and White Widow, Black Ice is an indica-dominant hybrid that is a reliable sedative. Although this flower has a pleasant aroma, its potency sets it apart from the rest. A product of Moon Seeds, Black Ice offers a high yield with an impressive THC content, making this strain optimal for pain and insomnia relief.