 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Black Ice 3.5G Indica Flower

Black Ice 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Black Ice 3.5G Indica Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Black Ice 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Earthy & Sweet Hints of Blueberry & Pine SENSATION Relaxing Sleepiness Euphoric Happiness WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G INDICA FLOWER

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Ice

Black Ice

A cross between hybrids Black Domina and White Widow, Black Ice is an indica-dominant hybrid that is a reliable sedative. Although this flower has a pleasant aroma, its potency sets it apart from the rest. A product of Moon Seeds, Black Ice offers a high yield with an impressive THC content, making this strain optimal for pain and insomnia relief.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
CRU Cannabis