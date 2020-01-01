 Loading…
Indica

Black Mamba (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet Grape Sour Pine & Earth SENSATION Upbeat Euphoria Deep Relaxation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA Pre-Roll 6 pack

About this strain

Black Mamba

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Black Mamba is named after the deadly African snake (or perhaps the vengeful bride from the movie Kill Bill), so it’s no surprise that this strain is known for being strong (it might just knock less experienced users into nap time). The genetics of this strain are unknown, but its characteristics seem to support the theory that it is a descendent of Granddaddy Purple and maybe Black Domina. These plants produce dark green to purple leaves, but it’s the flowers that appear after about 8 weeks that really give a hint to its supposed heritage. Dark green and dense, these hard nugs have a strong perfumey aroma and a distinctly sweet grape taste that is reminiscent of GDP. Many users report an upbeat feeling that mellows into a state of deep relaxation. Touted for its long-lasting effects, this Black Mamba is one to curl up with, not run away from.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.