 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Magic 3.5G Sativa Flower

Blue Magic 3.5G Sativa Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Blue Magic 3.5G Sativa Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Blue Magic 3.5G Sativa Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Citrus Lemon Hints of Blueberry SENSATION Euphoric Energetic Focused WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G SATIVA FLOWER

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Magic

Blue Magic

Blue Magic is an upbeat sativa-dominant strain bred from the famous Blue Dream. Its high-energy effects are prefaced by creamy, fruity flavors reminiscent of its Blueberry ancestry. Sativa enthusiasts will appreciate the balance of potency and clarity delivered by Blue Magic, whose euphoria offers functionality and focus despite an impressive THC profile. While its initial punch is quick to hit, Blue Magic’s effects taper down gently and ease you into long-lasting relaxation that extends from the physical exterior to the deep recesses of your mind.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
CRU Cannabis