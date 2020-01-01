 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Blueberry Kush

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Earthy & Sweet, Hint of Blueberry SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation, Happiness WHEN TO USE Nighttime

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
CRU Cannabis